New York Governor Kathy Hochul Tests Positive For Covid-19

Kathy Hochul
Governor Kathy Hochul AP

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Sunday that she tested positive for Covid-19. She is currently doing well and is asymptomatic.

“Today I tested positive for Covid-19,” Hochul shared via Twitter. “Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.”

She added, “A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well.”

Most recently, Hochul attended an event alongside New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy who battled Covid-19 himself at the end of March.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive on April 10.

New York state has seen an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

On May 6, Hochul reported a total of 13,902 new cases with 2,187 hospitalizations. A total of 12 people died on the same day.

