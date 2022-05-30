New Orleans Pelicans’ CJ McCollum Joins ESPN As NBA Analyst

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has joined ESPN as an NBA analyst. McCollum will make his debut on ESPN2’s alternate broadcast of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

In addition to his work on the NBA Finals, McCollum will work on a podcast with ESPN that will be available on all streaming platforms. He’ll also serve as a game analyst for ESPN’s coverage of NBA Summer League, and contribute studio analysis throughout the year on NBA Countdown, NBA Today, SportsCenter, Get Up and First Take, among other platforms.

“It is my honor to be joining the ESPN family in this new role and I am excited to bring what I feel is my unique perspective, based on my vast knowledge of the game that I’ve gained during my nine years as a player in the NBA,” said McCollum. “To have an opportunity to put my journalism background to use on the largest stage with the many talented professionals at ESPN is a dream come true.”

Added David Roberts, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production: “CJ is one of the most respected players in the NBA, which is evident by his role as President of the NBA PA. Furthermore, he’s an extremely talented member of – and leader on – one of the most interesting teams in the league: the New Orleans Pelicans. CJ’s commitment to this opportunity, combined with his passion for journalism and sports broadcasting, will be a clear benefit for NBA fans.”

McCollum spent eight seasons with the Portland Trailblazers before being traded to the Pelicans during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 24.3 points in 26 games with the Pelicans and helped them make the playoffs, but New Orleans was eliminated by Phoenix in the first round.