New Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer On The Way For Star Wars Day, Confirms Disney

Just after midnight Pacific Time Disney+ posted a promise to Star Wars fans for May the Fourth, or “Star Wars Day.”

Above a video snippet of Ewan McGregor as the titular character it read simply, “New trailer today. #ObiWanKenobi”

Some had speculated that this might be the special treat Disney had in store for fans to mark the occasion, especially since the six-episode Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to debut May 27 on Disney+.

Fans are hoping that the second trailer will pack a punch, with a good look at Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

You can watch the first teaser for the show, released in March, below.