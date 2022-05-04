Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage While Performing During Netflix Is A Joke Festival At The Hollywood Bowl

Got A Tip? Tip Us

New Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer On The Way For Star Wars Day, Confirms Disney

Obi-Wan
Disney Fox

Just after midnight Pacific Time Disney+ posted a promise to Star Wars fans for May the Fourth, or “Star Wars Day.”

Above a video snippet of Ewan McGregor as the titular character it read simply, “New trailer today. #ObiWanKenobi”

Some had speculated that this might be the special treat Disney had in store for fans to mark the occasion, especially since the six-episode Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to debut May 27 on Disney+.

Fans are hoping that the second trailer will pack a punch, with a good look at Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

You can watch the first teaser for the show, released in March, below.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad