New ‘Daredevil’ Series In Works At Disney+

A new Daredevil series is in development at Disney+, with Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord attached to write and executive produce, sources confirmed to Deadline.

Fans have been wanting a new Daredevil series since Netflix’s Daredevil was canceled in 2018 after three seasons. Talk has ramped up recently following the appearance of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in Spider-Man: No Way Home and main antagonist Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) in Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Marvel Studios does not comment on projects in development.

Corman and Ord co-created and executive produced USA Network series Covert Affairs, starring Piper Perabo and Christopher Gorham. They most recently served as executive producers and co-showrunners on NBC drama series The Enemy Within and The Brave, and The CW series Containment.

Variety was first to report the project.

