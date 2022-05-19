New ‘Daredevil’ Series In Works At Disney+

A new Daredevil series is in development at Disney+, with Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord attached to write and executive produce, sources confirmed to Deadline.
Fans have been wanting a new Daredevil series since Netflix’s Daredevil was canceled in 2018 after three seasons. Talk has ramped up recently following the appearance of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in Spider-Man: No Way Home and main antagonist Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) in Disney+ series Hawkeye.
Marvel Studios does not comment on projects in development.
Corman and Ord co-created and executive produced USA Network series Covert Affairs, starring Piper Perabo and Christopher Gorham. They most recently served as executive producers and co-showrunners on NBC drama series The Enemy Within and The Brave, and The CW series Containment.
Variety was first to report the project.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.