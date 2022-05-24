‘New Amsterdam’: Sandra Mae Frank Upped To Series Regular For Season 5

We’ll be seeing more of Dr. Elizabeth Wilder on NBC’s New Amsterdam. Sandra Mae Frank, who joined the series in the current fourth season as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fifth and final season, Deadline has confirmed.

Frank, who is deaf, portrays deaf surgeon and the newest Chief of Oncology at New Amsterdam Medical Center, Elizabeth Wilder. She was first interviewed by Max (Ryan Eggold) to fill Helen’s (Freema Agyeman) position. Max then offered her his job as the hospital’s medical director, which she turned down, but went on to join the staff as Chief of Oncology. She appeared in 12 episodes this season.

New Amsterdam, from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television, stars Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, who became the medical director of New Amsterdam, one the country’s oldest public hospitals, with the goal of reforming it by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide better care to patients.

In the current fourth season, Max, who had left his position as medical director of New Amsterdam to be with Dr. Sharpe (Agyeman) in the UK, has returned to challenge his successor, the bureaucratic new director Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes), who has been undoing the changes Max had fought to implement.

Creator Schulner and director Horton executive produce with Michael Slovis, David Foster, Shaun Cassidy, Aaron Ginsburg and Erika Swafford-Green. New Amsterdam is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah. Serving as producer is Dr. Eric Manheimer, the former medical director at New York City’s Bellevue Hospital and author of the memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, which inspired the series.

The New Amsterdam Season 4 finale airs tonight at 10 PM on NBC.

Deadline’s sister pub TVLine was first to report Frank’s promotion.