‘Never Let Me Go’ Series Adaptation In The Works At FX From Melissa Iqbal

Never Let Me Go Everett Collection

Never Let Me Go, the Kazuo Ishiguro novel that was adapted as a film starring Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield, is being adapted as a TV series.

The project is in development at FX and comes from The Nevers writer Melissa Iqbal.

As children, Kathy, Ruth, and Tommy were students at Hailsham, an exclusive boarding school secluded in the English countryside. It was a place of mercurial cliques and mysterious rules where teachers were constantly reminding their charges of how special they were. Now, years later, Kathy is a young woman. Ruth and Tommy have re-entered her life. And for the first time she is beginning to look back at their shared past and understand just what it is that makes them special – and how that gift will shape the rest of their time together.

It comes from DNA Films, which produced the feature film version, and Searchlight TV, whose film arm distributed the movie.

The film, which was released in 2010, was directed by Mark Romanek from an Alex Garland screenplay.

Iqbal, Allon Reich and Andrew MacDonald will exec produce.

