Anu Bhatia Joins WME As Head Of Film Client Marketing

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Anu Bhatia has been hired by WME as their Head of Film Client Marketing.

In his role, Bhatia will work with WME’s agents and filmmaker and talent clients on their marketing and distribution strategies for features.

Bhatia joins WME from Netflix, where he played an integral role in growing the streamer’s film marketing initiative.

During his nearly four years at Netflix, he worked on a diverse set of titles, leading the strategic, creative and digital efforts for each campaign.

Those campaigns Bhatia oversaw include the OTT service’s top ten all-time films, i.e. Red Notice, The Adam Project and 6 Underground.

He also ushered the awards campaigns for projects including The Trial of the Chicago 7, Mank and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

In addition, Bhatia helped launch Netflix’s animated feature efforts, overseeing the marketing campaigns for the Oscar-nominated projects Klaus and Over the Moon.

Before Netflix, Bhatia served as SVP, Digital Content & Creative Advertising for Paramount Pictures. During his career there, he worked on the campaigns for films such as Star Trek Beyond, Arrival, Jack Reacher, Fences, Book Club, Daddy’s Home 2 and Annihilation, among others.

Bhatia joined Paramount following several years as an Entertainment Advertising Executive, having worked at agencies including Concept Arts and bpg Advertising.

He will be based in the agency’s Beverly Hills office.