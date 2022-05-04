Netflix FYSEE Exhibition Showcasing Emmy Contenders Returns In Person To Entice Voters

Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: After two Emmy seasons without in-person events due to the pandemic, it is beginning to seem like old times, and that includes the return of ambitious exhibitions and events presented by various studios, streamers, and networks. Among them, and among the most impressive in terms of scope, is the return of Netflix’s FYSEE space, last seen in 2019, which will showcase the streamer’s various contenders, Q&As, musical performances and more. Regarding the latter, a sure-to-be highlight will be none other than Sting on behalf of the animated series Arcane.

Netflix

Television Academy members and other industry and guild members are invited to The FYSEE Experience exhibition, which launches Sunday, May 15, at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood with an Academy event for Bridgerton. Several other Academy events will be following including for Squid Game, Russian Doll, Ozark, Stranger Things, Arcane, Queer Eye, Cheer and more.

The idea of the extensive space is to allow voters to explore and take a deep dive into shows through in-world experiences, curated conversations with industry leaders and artisans, and more activities.

Highlights include:

Going for the Gold: A Celebration of Pan-Asian Emmy Contenders: In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, this event will spotlight Pan-Asian talent onscreen and behind the camera from drama series Bridgerton; limited series Maid; comedy series Emily in Paris, Russian Doll, and The Chair; and animated program Love, Death + Robots, among others.

An Arcane Music Event: In celebration of the music featured in the animated series featuring exclusive performances by Sting (live and in-person) and Imagine Dragons.

Women In: A multi-title showcase honoring the female creatives in front of the camera and behind the lens in comedy, reality, and animation.

Reali-Tea Day: This event will bring together fan-favorite Netflix reality stars and feature meet-and-greets and fun photo opportunities celebrating unscripted titles including Selling Sunset and Love Is Blind.

Additionally FYSEE TV is a digital extension of the space, and will also provide voters who can’t join in person with various conversations, thematic industry panels, and so much more.

The exhibition runs through June 12.