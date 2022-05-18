Neon Ups Jeff Deutchman To President Of Acquisitions & Production

Tom Quinn’s Neon has upped Jeff Deutchman to from president of acquisitions and production.

Deutchman, who was previously EVP of acquisitions and productions, has been instrumental in growing Neon’s production slate with projects including Tilman Singer’s Cuckoo, Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End, a golden-age musical starring Tilda Swinton and Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool starring Alexander Skarsgard as well as Ben Wheatley’s horror title In The Earth, one of the first fully completed productions of the pandemic.

On the acquisitions front Deutchman has negotiated deals for titles including: The Worst Person in The World from director Joachim Trier; Jonas Poher’s Rasmussen’s Flee; and Pablo Larraín’s Spencer.

“Jeff has been here from the beginning and is a big part of Neon’s success,” said Quinn in a statemtne. “His taste and his instincts are simply impeccable. I’m looking forward to the next five years.”

Deutchman previously held senior positions at IFC Films and Paramount Pictures.