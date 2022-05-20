Neon Takes North America On Alice Rohrwacher’s ‘La Chimera’ – Cannes

Neon has landed North American rights at Cannes to La Chimera, the tomb-robbing drama from writer-director Alice Rohrwacher that stars Josh O’Connor and Isabelle Rossellini.

Set during the 1980s in the clandestine world of the tombaroli, or tomb robbers, La Chimera tells the story of a young English archaeologist (O’Connor) caught up in the illegal trafficking of ancient finds. Carol Duarte, Alba Rohrwacher and Vincenzo Nemolato star in the pic, which is production in Tarquinia and southern Tuscany and will continue during the summer in central Italy and Switzerland.

Rohrwacher’s regular collaborator Carlo Cresto-Dina produced La Chimera through his company Tempesta and longtime backers Rai Cinema. It is a co-production with Neon, Amka Films of Switzerland and Ad Vitam Production of France, in partnership with Arte France Cinema, Canal+, Ciné +, Switzerland’s RSI/SSR SRG and French distributor Ad Vitam.

Neon’s Jeff Deutchman and Mason Speta negotiated the deal with The Match Factory and UTA. The Match Factory also is repping international sales. Rohrwacher is repped by UTA.

The Cannes Film Festival continues through May 28 on the French Riviera.