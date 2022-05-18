Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ Sets Fall Broadway Opening

As expected, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is heading to Broadway, with producers announcing today that previews will begin Wednesday, November 2, at the Broadhurst Theatre, with an official opening night on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The musical, which features a score of Diamond’s songs, currently is in rehearsals in New York for its upcoming world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre, where it will play a strictly limited six-week engagement from Tuesday, June 21 through Sunday, July 31.

The New York dates were announced today by producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio. The producers note that the Broadway dates coincide with the 50th anniversary of a series of concerts Diamond gave in October 1972 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.

Will Swenson, Neil Diamond Emilio Madrid, A Beautiful Noise/Everett Collection

Casting for the Broadway production of A Beautiful Noise will be announced soon. Last month, Deadline reported that the Boston cast would include Tony Award nominees Will Swenson, Mark Jacoby and Robyn Hurder, as well as Linda Powell. Jacoby will play the musical icon as he is now, while Swenson will portray Diamond as a young man.

A Beautiful Noise features a book by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), direction by Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), and choreography by Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Although it’s uncertain exactly which songs will be included in the musical’s score, Diamond’s numerous hits include “Cracklin’ Rosie”, “Song Sung Blue”, “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers”, “America”, “Solitary Man,” “Cherry, Cherry,” “Holly Holy,” and his signature tune “Sweet Caroline.”

Diamond retired from touring in 2018 after disclosing that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.