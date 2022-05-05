NBCUniversal Creates Inaugural Umbrella ‘FYC House’ Activation For Broadcast Network, Peacock, Bravo, E! And USA Emmy Campaigns

Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: In case you had any doubt that Emmy season is back live and in person, you can rest assured that networks, studios and streamers are pulling out all the stops and creating go-to destinations with all kinds of interactive opportunities for voters. It is a trend that’s growing: On Wednesday, we broke the news of Netflix’s FYCSEE plans and monthlong activation at Raleigh Studios. Amazon, Warner Bros, Disney and others are diving in too with their own creative ways to get people out of the house. Now comes a new entrant in terms of taking over a space and inviting voters into it is on the scene for this kind of campaigning innovation.

For the first time, NBCUniversal is jumping into the action and creating a single, massive Emmy showcase for their umbrella of platforms, from Peacock and NBC to Bravo, E! and USA Network, each competitors in the awards space, by taking over a large Hollywood venue beginning May 18 and continuing through May 25.

“We are creating immersive IP experiences and leaning into our superpower behemoth umbrella of content across broadcast, cable our studios and streaming,” a NBCUniversal exec tells Deadline. “With more than 99 Emmy nominations last year across the company, NBCU FYC House will lean into the opportunity to drive awards buzz and fan engagement across our platforms. With the strength of our talent, shows and brands, we will collectively give Academy members a one stop shop for all of our eligible series.”

NBCU is taking over the penthouse floor and rooftop of the exclusive members-only club Aster to show off its collective and various Emmy-eligible series from all their platforms. Invited guests, including TV Academy and guild members, will be treated to special events and themed immersive experiences, as well as have access to panels and screenings expected to include some of NBCU’s top-tier talent. Invitations went out yesterday for a panel on the NBC network limited series The Thing About Pam which will feature in-person participation by stars Renée Zellweger, Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer. Today, an invite was sent to join Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons for another special event. Ana Gasteyer will be among numerous cast members appearing for an American Auto panel and reception.

Activations include a New York skyline transporting voters into shows “where NYC is not only a place, but it’s also a character.” A sampling of New York’s famous street bites is promised while checking out the likes of Girls5eva, Harlem, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Russian Doll, Saturday Night Live, The Amber Ruffin Show, The Equalizer, The Gilded Age, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Law & Order franchise and more.

Each night during the week, guests will be encouraged to explore the space to get an intimate look at props, costumes and behind-the-scenes photography. They can partake in pre-panel happy hours at the “Grand Crew” wine bar, experience nightly DJ sessions, and grab a snack like “warm cookies” at the Peacock Lounge. There will be tablets at each table where guests can navigate Peacock’s platform to check out the latest Peacock Originals and offerings from the various brands. There is also show-themed trivia designed to “pique community and conversation.” Throughout the week, NBCU talent is scheduled to stop by the lounge, as well as partake in photo opportunities. There will also be beverages from Hilltop, Issa Rae’s community coffee shop based in South LA.

A sample of other opportunities include “Take a photo or it didn’t happen” at an experiential photo booth where visitors stand in as the star of one of the many shows on display — taking selfies with Chucky, or grabbing a photo op with Gaslit, the Watergate series now running on Starz.

Here’s the list of currently scheduled NBCU FYC House events:

Wednesday, May 18

The Thing About Pam (NBC)

Thursday, May 19

Girls5Eva (Peacock, Universal Television)

Friday, May 20

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

Grand Crew (NBC, Universal Television)

Saturday, May 21

Angelyne (Peacock, UCP)

Top Chef (Bravo)

American Auto (NBC, Universal Television)

Sunday, May 22

Making It/Baking It (NBC, Peacock, Universal Television Alternative Studio)

Dr. Death (Peacock, UCP)

Monday, May 23

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Killing It (Peacock, Universal Television)

Tuesday, May 24

Bel-Air (Peacock, Universal Television)