NBC-Universal Upfront: Jimmy Fallon Takes Swipe At Will Smith’s ‘Bel Air,’ Peacock & CNN Plus

Jimmy Fallon opened the NBC-Universal upfront presentation Monday with yuks about Peacock, Dick Wolf, and CNN plus.

After a performance by Kelly Clarkson singing “Queen of the Night,” Fallon took the stage at Radio City Music Hall to bottom-line the network’s current lineup.

“NBC has four options,” joked Fallon. “Me, Kelly Clarkson, Dick Wolf and anything that happens in Chicago.”

He also poked fun at Peacock’s subscriber base. “There are roughly 6,000 people in this room. Statistically speaking, six of you have signed up.” He then added, “Peacock has 60 million users. [The programming is] The Office, Miami Vice and that newest hit repeat, Yellowstone.”

Fallon slammed CNN Plus for making “Quibi look good,” before taking an indirect swipe at Will Smith, whose Bel Air reboot had a successful first season on Peacock.

“How about the reboot of Bel Air? Did we nail the timing on that our what? Nailed it!”

NBC kept the funny going with an SNL short featuring the sketch comedy trio of Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall. They did a send-up of “new” hits coming to NBC. Among them: Old Urkle starring an aged Kenan Thompson and Voice The, which features judges who turn their chairs the opposite direction when the song they hear makes them want to snooze.