NBC Bringing Back Dolly Parton For ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ Movie-Musical

Dolly Parton will once again help NBC ring in the holidays.

The network announced today that the country music superstar and actress will return later this year to headline Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. Her latest flick for the network is described as a “modern-day musical about the making of a network TV special.”

Here’s the official description: “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique “mountain magic” she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men. When it’s time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.”

David Rambo will write and executive produce with Parton and Sam Haskell. Billy Levin and Bobby Kelly will produce while Hudson Hickman will co-executive produce. The movie’s from Warner Bros. Television in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.

Parton’s had a long and interesting history with NBC — starting in 2015 when she, accompanied by then network entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt on piano, performed “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You” at the network’s upfront presentation. She also ordered media buyers to “Get that money out!”

That same year, she signed a development deal with NBC to develop a series of TV movies based on her songs, stories and “inspiring life.” Her first NBC movie under the deal was Coat Of Many Colors. She followed it up a year later with Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

It’s not surprising that NBC wants to get back into the Parton holiday business. No longer willing to watch the Hallmark Channel have all the fun, several cable and broadcast nets have announced that they, too, are getting into the Christmas spirit. Last month, for example, CBS announced it ordered three new original holiday movies to air in December — up from two the year before.