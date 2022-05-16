NBC Fall 2022-23 Schedule: Friday Comedy Block Sends ‘Blacklist’ To Midseason, ‘La Brea’ Returns To Tuesday

Comedy is back on NBC’s fall schedule with an hourlong Friday block — comprised by Dwayne Johnson’s Young Rock and new George Lopez series Lopez vs. Lopez — but The Blacklist is not, put on the bench until midseason only for the second time in its 10-season run. As expected, the Quantum Leap reboot, starring Raymond Lee, landed the post-Voice Monday slot while La Brea is back in the Tuesday 9 PM slot where it launched with a bang last fall.

Here is NBC’s fall schedule, which includes two new series in Quantum Leap and Lopez vs. Lopez, followed by additional information and analysis as well as descriptions of NBC’s new series for next season.

NBC FALL 2022-23 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8-10 PM — The Voice

10-11 PM — QUANTUM LEAP

TUESDAY

8-9 PM — The Voice

9-10 PM — La Brea

10-11 PM — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 PM — Chicago Med

9-10 PM — Chicago Fire

10-11 PM — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-9 PM — Law & Order

9-10 PM — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 PM — Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8-9 PM – Capital One College Bowl

8-8:30 PM – LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ (November)

8:30-9 PM – Young Rock (November)

9-11 PM — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-9 PM — Drama Encores

9-10 PM — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 PM – SNL Vintage

SUNDAY

7-8:20 PM — Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20-11 PM — NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)

As expected, NBC is keeping the bulk of its schedule intact, with Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday largely unchanged next fall, including One Chicago Wednesday, Law & Order Thursday and Sunday Night Football.

La Brea, which had a strong launch behind The Voice on Tuesday last fall, is returning as the slot’s incumbent following the end of This Is Us after six seasons, which will leave a hole in NBC’s lineup as the acclaimed family show has been broadcast TV’s highest-rated drama series. Because of its elaborate production and special effects, sci-fi drama La Brea was designed for short runs; I hear its 14-episode second season will air in two parts of 7 episodes each, so NBC will likely introduce another show in the time period in January, to bridge the two parts of La Brea.

New Amsterdam will get to finish its run in its long-time Tuesday 10 PM slot, with its upcoming fifth and final season staying put.

On Monday, the Quantum Leap reboot, which is expected to undergo some reshoots, will try to log a strong launch behind The Voice — broadcast TV’s highest-rated reality series — in the tradition of The Blacklist, Blindspot and Manifest following a few dramas introduced in the hour over the last couple of years that did not stick.

NBC’s biggest scheduling change is on Friday where the network will launch an 8-9 PM comedy block in November, after putting quiz show College Bowl, starring former NFL star Payton Manning, in the slot in early fall alongside the start of the football season.

The network, which received criticism when it presented a fall schedule with no comedies on it for the first time in a long time last year, was determined to have the genre represented next fall, sources said. Because the rest of the nights were pretty much locked in, Friday became the only option, leading to the displacement of veteran The Blacklist.

I hear that the James Spader starrer is still producing a full-size tenth season so fans will just have to wait a little longer. The Blacklist also has been a solid utility player, which was summoned in to the Thursday 8 PM slot when the Law & Order: For the Defense spinoff fell through, so it can always come back sooner if NBC needs it.

As for why the single-camera Young Rock and multi-cam Lopez vs. Lopez were chosen for the Friday comedy block, I hear NBC brass leaned on the night’s historic success with family comedies, including ABC’s TGIF block and series like Last Man Standing. NBC last tried a comedy block on Friday during the 2015-16 season with Undateable and Truth Be Told in the 8 PM hour.

The network will likely open another comedy block as it has three other (non-family) comedy series on deck, returning American Auto and Grand Crew and the Night Court sequel, starring and executive produced by Melissa Rauch and starring John Larroquette who is reprising his role from the original series.

Additionally, NBC has several 2022 drama pilots, which were not ready for fall consideration, Blank Slate, Found, Irrational, Unbroken and the Mike Daniels project. If any of them get picked up to series, they would be for 2022-23 midseason or the 2023-24 season.

On the unscripted side, set for midseason or summer 2023 are new series The Wheel and Million Dollar Island, Dick Wolf’s docuseries LA Fire and Rescue, which was announced last May, and returning programs The Wall and That’s My Jam.

Starting this coming fall, all of NBC’s series will be available next day on Peacock, moving their in-season stacking from Hulu.

Here are descriptions of NBC’s newly picked-up series and specials for next season.

NEW COMEDY SERIES

Mayan Lopez and George Lopez NBC

LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ — A working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between. The cast includes George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez and Matt Shively. Debby Wolfe and Bruce Helford will write and executive produce. Katie Newman, Michael Rotenberg, George Lopez and Mayan Lopez executive produce. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will produce in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.

Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

NIGHT COURT — Unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding. The cast includes Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar and Lacretta. Dan Rubin will write and executive produce. Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch also executive produce. John Larroquette will produce. Warner Bros. Television will produce in association with After January Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

NEW DRAMA SERIES

Raymond Lee NBC

QUANTUM LEAP — It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. The cast includes Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee. Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt will write and executive produce. Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt and Martin Gero executive produce. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will produce in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House Productions.

NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

MILLION DOLLAR ISLAND — A high-stakes social experiment in which 100 contestants must forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days and compete to win their share of the ultimate $1 million prize. Upon arrival each contestant is given a bracelet worth $10,000. During their time on the island, contestants gain and lose bracelets through various challenges, but when a player leaves the island, they must choose who will receive their portion of the money. In this intense competition, the strength of your personal bonds are just as important as being the ultimate player. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess and Talpa’s John de Mol will executive produce. Studio Lambert will produce.

NEW HOLIDAY SPECIALS

DOLLY PARTON’S MOUNTAIN MAGIC CHRISTMAS — A modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique “mountain magic” she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men. When it’s time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future. David Rambo will write and executive produce with Sam Haskell and Dolly Parton. Billy Levin and Bobby Kelly will produce. Hudson Hickman will co-executive produce. Warner Bros. Television will produce in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.