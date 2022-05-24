Warner Bros. Discovery Names Nathaniel Brown Chief Corporate Communications Officer

Warner Bros. Discovery has formally named Nathaniel Brown chief corporate communications officer of the newly merged company.

Brown will oversee global communications and media relations and serve as lead spokesperson. He previously held that post for Discovery, Inc. as the company’s executive VP of global communications. He reports to David Leavy, Warner Bros. Discovery’s chief corporate affairs officer.

“Nathaniel is a terrific executive who is whip smart, collaborative, and just an all-around great person,” said Leavy. “For his whole career he has worked so hard to build strong relationships and trust with journalists around the world. He is a doer, who has brought consistent leadership and been a terrific partner to Zas and the entire management team. Nathaniel is hugely deserving of this great opportunity, and I know he will do a phenomenal job representing our company and telling the story of Warner Bros. Discovery for years to come.”

“I am enormously proud to continue supporting our CEO and our entire global leadership team as we build the world’s most dynamic media company,” said Brown. “At the end of the day, this is a business of people and I am lucky to work alongside and support many of the best. The opportunity to collaborate and lead fantastic communicators is very exciting and I can’t wait for us all to roll up our sleeves as one team.”

A well liked and respected corporate communications strategist, Brown joined Discovery in 2019, having previously served for seven years as SVP, corporate affairs for 21st Century Fox and its predecessor News Corp. Prior to that he led communications for MTV and XM Satellite Radio, having begun his career in corporate media at Sony BMG Music. He’s played a key role in some of the industry’s largest and most prominent M&A, including Discovery’s merger with AT&T’s Warner Media, 21st Century Fox’s sale to Disney and the creation of SiriusXM.