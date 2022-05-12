Natalie Viscuso Tapped To Oversee TV For Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Former Legendary Entertainment executive Natalie Viscuso has been tapped to oversee television as Vice President of TV at Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment.

Viscuso joins Vertigo from Legendary, where she served as Vice President of Television and Digital Studios, working on such series as Dune: The Sisterhood for HBO Max, Taika Waititi’s The Auteur for Showtime, and Brujo with HBO Max. She also had projects in development at Hulu, Peacock and Apple. Prior to her time at Legendary, Viscuso held roles at Weinstein Co./Dimension and Tomorrow Studios, having previously worked within the TV Lit Department at Gersh.

Vertigo is an LA-based production company, founded by Lee and Doug Davison in 2001. The company has a first-look television deal with Amazon, where it currently has the anthology series Them: Covenant heading into its second season. Under the deal it will be developing and producing new TV series for the streamer across fiction and non-fiction, and in a variety of genres. Outside of Amazon, Vertigo has series set up at HBO, HBO Max, Netflix and Apple, with a large slate of new projects in the works internally.

Vertigo was also behind CBS All Access’s limited series The Stand, based on the Stephen King novel. Notable credits on the film side include the It and Lego franchises, The Ring, How To Train Your Dragon and The Departed.