Decal Acquires Brandon Dermer’s Sci-Fi Comedy ‘I’m Totally Fine’ Starring Natalie Morales & Jillian Bell – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Decal has acquired North American rights to Brandon Dermer’s sci-fi comedy I’m Totally Fine out of the Cannes market, slating it for release in theaters later this year.

The music video vet’s first feature follows Vanessa (Jillian Bell), who embarks on a solo weekend away to clear her head after the death of her best friend (Natalie Morales)—seeing her self-care vacation plans change when she’s met with a situation that’s out of this world.

The film written by American Dad!‘s Alisha Ketry also stars Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Blake Anderson (Workaholics) and Karen Maruyama (The Binge 2: It’s A Wonderful Binge). What We Do in the Shadows, Murder Mystery and Workaholics‘ Kyle Newacheck produced alongside Jonas Dolkart.

“We are whole-heartedly excited to share our project with our fellow humans/Earthlings,” said Newacheck, “and it was DECAL who ultimately matched our passion and proved to be the best fit for the release of this delicate film.”

“The marvelous minds of Kyle Newcheck and Brandon Dermer have created a truly hilarious and thoughtful sci-fi jaunt,” added Decal SVP Ayo Kepher-Maat. “Jillian Bell and Natalie Morales are perfectly cast to deliver the fun and sweetness that makes I’M TOTALLY FINE so heartfelt. We are beyond thrilled to be working with such a talented group.”

Decal is an independent distribution company owned by Neon and Bleecker Street, which launched in February of last year. Recent releases from the company include Trent O’Donnell’s dramedy Ride the Eagle, starring J.K. Simmons and Susan Sarandon; the SXSW road trip comedy Stop and Go, from directors Mallory Everton and Stephen Meek; and Naveen Chathapuram’s neo-Western, The Last Victim. Kepher-Maat negotiated the deal for I’m Totally Fine on behalf of Decal, with WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.