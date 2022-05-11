Nat Geo Developing New Season Of ‘Lost Cities With Albert Lin’; ‘The Tinder Swindler’ Producer Raw Takes Over Production

EXCLUSIVE: Nat Geo is developing a new season of explorer format Lost Cities With Albert Lin, with production switching from UK producer Blakeway Productions to The Tinder Swindler indie Raw TV.

The budget has been increased for the latest run, Deadline understands, which has not been greenlit yet. A decision on whether the show premieres on Disney+ will be made at point of greenlight and season one is currently available on the streamer, which has a Nat Geo tile.

Raw TV crewed up late last year and the show is in production at the moment, it is understood.

Helmed by the U.S. TV host, scientist and explorer, the show sees Lin visit parts of the world featuring ancient runes such as the Knights Templar in Israel, UK’s Stonehenge and Machu Picchu.

Lin is known for employing high-end techniques and the show combines hi-tech archaeology with 3D scanning to some of the major sites being explored.

Lin is a Nat Geo explorer presenting favourite, having also hosted Forbidden Tomb of Genghis Khan, China’s Megatomb Revealed, Lost Treasures of the Maya and Buried Secrets of the Bible. He most recently featured in high-end Will Smith-hosted Disney+ docuseries Welcome to Earth.

All3Media-backed Don’t Fuck with Cats, Three Identical Strangers and Gold Rush producer Raw TV, which takes over from Blakeway, is one of the UK’s biggest and most prolific factual producers, with a big presence in both the UK and U.S.