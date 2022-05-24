‘My Dead Dad’ To Premiere On HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Fabio Frey’s feature directorial debut My Dead Dad has been acquired by OneFifty for HBO Max where it will premiere on June 1st.

Simon Rex Never Norm Films

The film stars Pedro Correa—who wrote the project alongside Frey— as young burnout Lucas who, after hearing his estranged father has passed away, undertakes the responsibility of managing an inherited apartment complex in Los Angeles. Determined to sell off the complex without a second thought, Lucas meets the eclectic tenants and soon discovers his father was a different man than the one he knew.

The film also stars Simon Rex, Chris Pontius, Booboo Stewart, Courtney Dietz, Raymond Cruz, and Steven Bauer.

“HBO Max has been a dream platform for us since we first started writing this deeply personal story. To see it come to fruition and be available to U.S. audiences is everything we could have asked for. We are grateful to the teams at OneFifty and HBO Max who connected with our vision and are championing it. To release the film ahead of Father’s Day is perfect timing,” said Frey and Correa in a joint statement to Deadline.

“My Dead Dad exemplifies what OneFifty is all about. It is a uniquely bold vision from a talented creative team that juxtaposes, art, culture, and real-life issues,” said Axel Caballero, Head of OneFifty & Vice President, Artistic and Cultural Innovations.

The film was honored with the Jury Award for “Best Feature Film” at the Jacksonville Film Festival and “Best Feature Award” for Drama at the Santa Clarita International Film Festival.

My Dead Dad is produced by Correa for Never Norm Films. Executive producers include Declan Baldwin and Karl Hartman of Big Indie Pictures, in association with Kyle Stroud and Keanu Mayo of Carte Blanche. Amanda Trokan, Director of Content Acquisitions, HBO and HBO Max, negotiated on behalf of HBO Max.