MUBI Picks Up Ricky D’Ambrose’s ‘The Cathedral’ For U.S. & Canada – Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: MUBI has picked up U.S. and Canadian rights to Ricky D’Ambrose’s The Cathedral starring Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro.

Visit Films is handling international rights and will be bringing the feature to the Marché du film in Cannes, following a deal negotiated with Ryan Kampe and Lydia Rodman of Visit on behalf of the filmmakers.

The Cathedral is a semi-autobiographical account of Notes on an Appearance director D’Ambrose’s childhood as well as a reflection of the U.S. during a specific moment in time.

Spanning 20 years, the pic is a sprawling impressionistic portrait of the Damrosch family seen through the eyes of only child, Jesse Damrosch. As the family buckles under the weight of his parents’ disintegrating marriage, Jesse comes into his own as a young man and artist.

Top Gun: Maverick star Barbaro stars alongside West Side Story’s Brian d’Arcy, Mark Zeisler, Geraldine Singer (Get Out), and William Bednar-Carter. The film is produced by Graham Swon and executive produced by David Lowery, through Swon’s production company Ravenser Odd.

D’Ambrose said: “MUBI’s history of championing filmmakers I admire greatly means The Cathedral will be in good hands, and that the film will continue exist beyond its run at festivals. ”