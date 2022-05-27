MUBI Picks Up UK, LatAm, Malaysia Rights To Ali Abbasi’s Buzzy Cannes Title ‘Holy Spider’

MUBI has acquired rights to Cannes hit Holy Spider for the UK, Ireland, LatAm and Malaysia.

Danish-Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi’s feature, which had its World Premiere in the Main Competition and has been one of the fest’s buzziest titles, follows the true story of family man Saeed, who embarked on a religious quest to “cleanse” the Iranian city of Mashhad of immoral prostitutes.

He is tracked down by a spiky young journalist, desperate to get to the truth.

Director Abbasi is a well respected auteur and his previous feature, Border, won the Un Certain Regard Prize at Cannes 2018.

MUBI will take rights to the key territories of the UK, Ireland, LatAm and Malaysia, with Utopia having taken U.S. rights several days ago. Wild Bunch International is handling international sales and negotiated the deal with MUBI, which has also picked up Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave and Director’s Fortnight title The Five Devils.

Holy Spider stars Mehdi Bajestani, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Arash Ashtiani, Forouzan Jamshidnejad, Alice Rahimi, Sara Fazilat and Sina Parvaneh. It is produced by Sol Bondy and Jacob Jarek, executive producers are Ditte Milsted, Christoph Lange and co-producers are Eva Åkergren, Calle Marthin, Peter Possne, Fred Burle, Vincent Maraval, Pascal Caucheteux, Gregoire Sorlat, Olivier Père and Rémi Burah.