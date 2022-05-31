MRC Television Ups Kristen Kuroski To SVP Business & Legal Affairs

EXCLUSIVE: MRC Television has promoted Kristen Kuroski to Senior Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs.

In her expanded role, Kuroski is responsible for structuring, negotiating, and managing above-the-line talent deals, underlying rights deals and overall/first look agreements, as well as overseeing and guiding day-to-day production legal matters. She reports to EVP, Head of Business and Legal Affairs, James Sterling.

“Kristen works tirelessly to help our creative colleagues maximize their vision and with our production and finance teams to deliver the highest quality shows on budget and on time,” said Sterling. “She’s respected and valued internally as well as externally for her incredible attention to detail and reasoned approach to negotiating.”

Kuroski is responsible for negotiating deals for series including Emmy-winning Ozark, which recently bowed its fourth and final season on Netflix, The Great, which starts production this summer on its third season for Hulu; The Terminal List, which premieres on Prime Video July 1; and Poker Face, the first television series from Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman, starring Natasha Lyonne for Peacock.

Prior to joining MRC Television in 2019, Kuroski worked at Sony in international content licensing and production for Crackle and AXN. She started her career at Fremantle, working on America’s Got Talent, American Idol, and The X Factor.