‘Mr. Mayor’ Canceled By NBC After Two Seasons

Ted Danson’s mayoral career is over.

NBC has canceled Mr. Mayor after two seasons.

Mr. Mayor stars Ted Danson as a retired businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s still got it. Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic-turned-deputy mayor (Holly Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter (Kyla Kenedy) — all while trying to get anything right for America’s second-weirdest city.

Cancellations Photo Gallery: The TV Series Ending In 2022 & Beyond

Bobby Moynihan stars as Jayden Kwapis, Neil’s communications director whose bumbling personality hides his street smarts and political instincts. Vella Lovell plays chief of staff Mikaela Shaw, and Mike Cabellon plays chief strategist Tommy Tomás.

Mr. Mayor is produced by Universal Television, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Carlock, Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner executive produce. Eric Gurian serves as a co-executive producer.

The cancelation comes on a busy morning for NBC; the network handed renewals to comedies American Auto, Grand Crew and Young Rock, canceled Kenan and decided against picking up the Demi Lovato-exec produced comedy Hungry pilot.