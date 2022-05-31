‘Obi-Wan’ Actress Moses Ingram Reveals Receiving Racist Social Media Messages, Receives Support From ‘Star Wars’ And ‘Star Trek’ Universes

There are very few things that bring Star Wars and Star Trek fans together. Turns out, the fight against racism is one of them.

Moses Ingram, who plays the villainous Sith Inquisitor Reva Sevander on the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, revealed in her Instagram Stories yesterday that she has been subject to a deluge of racist messages on the platform since the show premiered last week.

“There’s nothing anybody can do about this,” Ingram said after revealing the messages, some of which contained the N-word. “There’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate. I question my purpose in even being here in front of you saying that this is happening. I don’t really know.”

She continued, “The thing that bothers me is this feeling inside of myself, that no one has told me, but this feeling that I have to shut up and take it, that I have to grin and bear it. And I’m not built like that. So, I wanted to come on and say thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments and the places that I’m not going to put myself. And to the rest of y’all, y’all weird.”

On Tuesday, the official Star Wars account Twitter rallied to her cause with a post that reads, “We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.”

The post went on to point out that “There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy,” before telling haters, “don’t choose to be a racist.”

We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. pic.twitter.com/lZW0yvseBk — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022

It seems the same holds true in other galaxies.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series lead Anson Mount, posted his support to social media in the form of a photo of Ingram and a message.

“This is Moses Ingram. She is a singular talent and a recent addition to the @starwars universe. She has also been targeted by racists pretending to be fans because her mere existence threatens a skewed, dystopian fantasy that selectively omits the likes of @therealbillydee and others. We, the Trek Family, have her back.”