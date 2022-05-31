Sony & Mandalay Pictures Team On Sci-Fi ‘Omega’ With ‘Mortal Kombat’ Filmmaker Simon McQuoid Directing David M. Crabtree & Blair Butler Script

EXCLUSIVE: Sony is in development on sci-fi movie Omega, which Mortal Kombat filmmaker Simon McQuoid is attached to direct.

Jason Michael Berman is producing for Mandalay Pictures and Jordan Moldo is executive producing for the same company. We understand Peter Kang and Alex Rosario are overseeing for Columbia Pictures/Sony.

Set in the sparse landscapes of rural Texas, we hear the story will follow a downtrodden young woman who gets more than she bargained for when she helps a mysterious stranger: a reality-warping power that thrusts her into a dark underworld with ancient origins. As she finds herself hunted by a cabal of hitmen she must try to master her burgeoning skills and discover who she really is.

U.S. writer, stand-up and presenter Blair Butler is aboard for the new version of the script (the original spec was by David M. Crabtree) after she previously wrote movies Polaroid and Hell Fest and was a producer on the Hulu/Marvel series Hellstrom. She most recently wrote The Bride, starring Nathalie Emmanuel and Thomas Doherty, which is being released by Sony’s Screen Gems in August.

Australian director McQuoid, previously known for his commercials work, made his feature debut last year on Mortal Kombat, which he shot for New Line with Atomic Monster and Broken Road producing.

Donnie Brasco, The Kids Are Alright and The Birth Of A Nation outfit Mandalay has Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell and Michael K. Williams western Surrounded set for release with MGM next year. The company is currently in production on Sony Pictures’ Untitled George Foreman movie, directed by George Tillman Jr. and starring Khris Davis, Forest Whitaker, and Sullivan Jones. In pre-production is the Untitled Nike Drama to be directed by Ben Affleck and starring Matt Damon and Affleck. The film is the true story of former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and the firm’s pursuit of Michael Jordan.

Butler is repped by ICM, Industry Entertainment and the Lichter Grossman. McQuoid is represented at ICM Partners and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP.