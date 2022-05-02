Morgan Wallen To Give First Awards Show Performance Since Scandal At Billboard Music Awards

Morgan Wallen’s comeback continues after a scandal in which he was seen using a racial slur on video.

Wallen has been banned from performing at various awards shows — including the 2021 Billboard Music Awards — in the wake of the February 2021 footage. After a few months, he mounted an apology tour and spoke with Black organizations about his mistake. He has since been reinstated by his record label after a hiatus of several months.

Now, MRC, which produces the Billboard Music Awards, is letting the country star back into the fold. The company has included Wallen in the lineup of performers for the 2022 show, which airs on May 15, and issued a statement to Deadline regarding the decision.

It reads as follows:

We oppose discrimination, harassment, or racism of any kind. We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect. After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist’s team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year’s show.

The performance will mark the latest in a string of steps back into the spotlight for Wallen. Last year, the country star had the most popular album across all genres on the Billboard charts. This year, he launched a tour in February and won Album of the Year At ACM Awards in March.