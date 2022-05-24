Banned From Russia For Good: Morgan Freeman, Rob Reiner & Multiple Dead Senators Newly Unwelcome

Because the Kremlin apparently has no other pressing issues at the moment, more than 960 Americans have been “permanently banned” from entering Russia. The list includes such seeming no-brainers as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, but there’s no shortage of eyebrow-raising names as well.

No longer welcome in Russia are such American menaces Rob Reiner and Morgan Freeman — who respectively directed and narrated a 2017 video about the Kremlin meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election (watch it below) — along with Mark Zuckerberg and John McCain, who is one of three deceased senators to make the list.

All are accused of spreading “Russophobia,” per a release that pulled the welcome mat.

Notably absent from the ban is Donald Trump.

Below is a translated version of the Kremlin’s statement that was released over the weekend; the Russian-language version is here:

In the context of responding to the constantly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the United States and in connection with incoming requests about the personal composition of our national “stop list”, the Russian Foreign Ministry publishes a list of American citizens who are permanently banned from entering the Russian Federation.

We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff. Russian counter-sanctions are forced and aimed at forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to impose a neo-colonial “rules-based world order” on the rest of the world, to change its behavior, recognizing new geopolitical realities.

Russia does not seek confrontation and is open to honest, mutually respectful dialogue, separating the American people, who are always respected by us, from the US authorities, who incite Russophobia, and those who serve them. It is these people who are included in the Russian “black list.”