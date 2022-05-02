Monte-Carlo TV Fest Sets Lineup With ‘Last Light’ As Opener; ‘The Offer,’ ‘Lucy & Desi’ & ‘The Tourist’ In Competition – Full List

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival has outlined its plans for the 61st edition which takes place in the principality from June 17-21 this year. Vying for the Golden Nymph awards which honor the best in international television production are 21 programs from 12 countries across three categories. They include Paramount+’s The Offer, Amy Poehler’s doc Lucy And Desi and Jamie Dornan-starrer The Tourist.

The opening evening of the festival will see the world premiere of the first two episodes of five-part thriller Last Light, produced by MGM International TV Productions, in association with Peacock, Viaplay, MBC Group, Stan and internationally distributed by MGM.



Based on the novel by Alex Scarrow, Last Light is directed by Dennie Gordon and stars Matthew Fox, Joanne Froggatt and Tom Wlaschiha. Talent is expected to attend.

Also on opening night, the first-ever International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent prize will be awarded, to French actor Théo Christine (War Of The Worlds, SKAM, Suprêmes).

Neal McDonough is leading the fiction jury, while Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO National Geographic, is President of the News & Documentaries Jury.

The Festival will also screen the world premiere of the first two episodes of Studiocanal series All Those Things We Never Said, based on Marc Levy’s bestseller, in the presence of the cast and the book’s author.



Talent and creatives from The Bold and the Beautiful are also promised to celebrate the soap’s 35th anniversary as is a “meet up” with talent from The Young And The Restless.



An informal Behind The Scenes will feature leading talent from international hit series created by Dick Wolf including Chicago Fire, Law & Order : Revival, Chicago Med and FBI : Most Wanted.

Said Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Fest,”After two years affected by the global health crisis, the Festival has returned to the highest international level with a very strong competition which includes many world premieres. The digital platforms have reconfirmed their commitment and we are looking forward to an extremely exciting edition in June. Yet again the Monte-Carlo TV Festival is set to be the best in Europe.”.

Here’s the fest’s full lineup of series in contention for the Golden Nymph Awards:

FICTION

A Private Affair: Bambu Producciones – Spain

Ida’s Novel: Film Positive Productions – Hungary

Made In Oslo: Tordenfilm, Viaplay, Nordic Entertainment Group – Norway

Martha Liebermann: Ziegler Film – Germany

The Offer: Paramount Television Studios – U.S.

The Terminal List: Amazon Studios, Civic Center Media, MRS Television – U.S.

The Toursit: Two Brothers Pictures – UK

Trom: Reinvent Studios – Faroe Islands

Vincenzo Malinconico, Avvocato D’Insuccesso: Viola Films, Rai Fiction – Italy

NEWS & DOCUMENTARIES

China: The Uighur Tragedy: Découpages, Yuzu Productions – France

CNA Correspondent: Wildlife Trafficking in North Sulawesi: Mediacorp Pte Ltd – Singapore

Erasmus In Gaza: Arpa Films Espagne – Spain

Lucy And Desi: Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures In Association With Paper Kite Productions And Diamond Docs – U.S.

Navalny – The Man Putin Couldn’t Kill: True Vision – UK

Syrie, Des Femmes Dans La Guerre: Capa Presse – France, Syria

The Adventures Of Saul Bellow: Ingenue Productions LTD – Israel

Undercover Asia – China’s Pet Economy: Mediacorp Pte Ltd – Singapore

Zelensky : Le Clown Devenu Chef De Guerre; France Télévisions – France

SPECIAL PRIZE PRINCE RAINIER III

Les Eclaireurs De L’eau: J2F Production, LSD Films – France

Méditerranée : L’odyssée Pour La Vie: Boréales, Federation Entertainment, Terra Mater Factual Studios, Fabula Pictures, Anemon Productions – France

Sur Le Front: Quand Le Désert Avance: Winter Productions, France Télévisions – France