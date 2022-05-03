‘9-1-1’ Breaks Monday Ratings Tie With Primetime Win; ‘American Song Contest’ Ticks Back Up From Lows

The latest episode of Fox’s 9-1-1 emerged the true ratings victor on Monday night, breaking the network’s weeks-long tie with ABC and CBS.

The Fox drama ticked up in fast affiliates to earn a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, the highest of Monday primetime. 9-1-1 was up one-tenth from the previous three weeks and earned 4.87 million viewers. Obviously, 9-1-1 was also Fox’s top title.

9-1-1 dominated the first hour of primetime, besting a new but steady American Idol (0.6, 5.69M), The Neighborhood (0.5, 5.35M), American Song Contest (0.3, 1.56M) and All American (0.1, 0.48M). ASC saved itself from lows, ticking up one-tenth in the demo. At 8:30 p.m. was Bob Hearts Abishola (0.5, 5.27M).

At 9 p.m., NCIS (0.5, 7.01M) delivered the night’s largest audience and tied with 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.5, 4.15M) and Shark Tank (0.5, 3.49M) in the demo. All American: Homecoming (0.1, 0.33M).

In the final hour, NCIS: Hawai’i (0.4, 5.09M) and The Good Doctor (0.4, 3.57M) dominated, while NBC’s The Endgame came to a quiet close (0.2, 1.38M). The crime drama, which has yet to be renewed or canceled, dipped from its premiere in February (0.4, 3.20M).

Tuesday primetime features the return of Holey Moley and The Chase and Who Do You Believe? on ABC. All other networks air their regular Tuesday programming, except for CBS which is in reruns.