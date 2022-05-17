Newly-Renewed ‘9-1-1,’ ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Steady In Season Finales; ‘NCIS’ Wins Monday’s Viewers

Fox, fresh off its Upfronts presentation, had a strong Monday night with the 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star season finales.
9-1-1 proper and Lone Star, Fox’s top performing dramas of the 2021-22 season, were both steady from the previous week in their season finales on Monday night. Just recently picked up for new seasons, 9-1-1 delivered a 0.7 demo rating and 5.23 million viewers while Lone Star earned a 0.6 demo rating and 4.54 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Looking back at their season premieres (9-1-1, Lone Star), both series experienced minimal loss in the demo and viewers.
To make Monday night even sweeter for Fox, 9-1-1 was the highest-rated show of primetime. CBS’ NCIS (0.4, 6.31M) was the most-watched title, which doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise considering the series typically wins Monday’s largest audience.
ABC and NBC went quiet on Monday with presentations of Up and Downton Abbey, respectively.
At 8 p.m., 9-1-1 bested a steady episode of The Neighborhood (0.5, 5.28M) and All American (0.2, 0.56M), which ticked up. It also topped Bob Hearts Abishola (0.4, 5.13M) which took a slight dip.
At 9 p.m., Lone Star bested an also down NCIS and a stable All American: Homecoming (0.1, 0.40M).
The night concluded with NCIS: Hawai’i (0.3, 4.81M) tying with The Good Doctor’s Season 5 finale (0.3, 3.32M). The Good Doctor dropped one tenth in demo from the previous week and three-tenths from its season debut in September (0.6, 4.58M).
Tuesday primetime will feature the season finale of a recently renewed The Resident, the series finale of Mr. Mayor and the penultimate episode of This Is Us.
