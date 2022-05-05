‘Minx’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max

Period erotic comedy Minx is coming back for a second helping.

HBO Max has renewed the Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson-fronted comedy series for a second season.

It comes after the first season debuted on the streamer on March 17.

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya also star.

It comes from creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport, who exec produces alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

Rapoport said, “All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal. We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey. Here’s to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in season two.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max added, “We are thrilled that the world of Minx has resonated in the way that it has. Showrunner and creator Ellen Rapoport, alongside the rest of our gifted creative team, masterfully deliver nuanced humor, with the cast executing her vision seamlessly. We can’t wait for fans to see what medicine Doug and Joyce hide in peanut butter for season two.”

Scott Herbst, Head of Scripted Development and EVP, Lionsgate Television, said, “Size does matter and we are excited to have our partners at a huge platform like HBO Max extend Minx for a second season. The creative team led by Ellen Rapoport and the extraordinary cast have created a gem in season one, and we look forward to exposing the acclaimed show’s fans to more fun and incredibly original storytelling.”