‘Lost In Space’ Star Mina Sundwall, ‘Love, Victor’s Michael Cimino To Lead Fictionz Podcast Series ‘Jane Anonymous’

EXCLUSIVE: Mina Sundwall (Lost in Space) and Michael Cimino (Love, Victor) have been set to lead the thriller podcast series Jane Anonymous, which will premiere exclusively on Apple Podcasts and the Fictionz App.

The series based on the novel of the same name by Laurie Faria Stolarz (Blue is for Nightmares) was adapted by Stephanie Wu (Green Plastic Sandals). It will follow Jane (Sundwall), a 18-year-old girl who fights to escape a kidnapper—examining her relationship with a fellow captive (Cimino), and their struggle to understand that everything they thought they knew might all be a lie.

Andres Rosende, who produces and edits the popular Bad Friends podcast from comedians Bobby Lee and Andrew Santino, is directing the series, which will consist of five, 20-minute episodes. The first is slated for release on June 2nd. Sundwall and Cimino are exec producing alongside Fictionz, which is serving as the project’s financier and distributor.

“Laurie’s confessional style of writing lends itself well to the podcast medium,” said Rosende. “This has been a passion project for me since Fictionz brought me the book.”

“It has been such a great experience working with everyone and playing off of Michael in adapting this book to audio!,” said Sundwall.

“Through Andres’ direction and Laurie and Stephanie’s writing, Mina and I have become completely absorbed in this narrative as actors and producers and hope that audiences will love it as much as we do,” added Cimino.

Sundwall played Penny Robinson on Netflix’s sci-fi series Lost in Space, which wrapped up with its third and final season in December. She’s also been seen on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and in such films as Freeheld and Maggie’s Plan.

Cimino plays the titular character on Hulu’s Love, Victor series and can also currently be seen in Netflix’s Rebel Wilson comedy Senior Year. Additional credits include Annabelle Comes Home and the podcast series Black Box, with Joel McHale, Kelsey Grammer and more.

Stolarz is an American author of young adult fiction novels who launched a series on the heels of her first novel, Blue is for Nightmares, with titles including White is for Magic, Silver is for Secrets and Red is for Remembrance, as well as a companion graphic novel, Black is for Beginnings. She is also the author of the Touch series, the Dark House series, Bleed, Project 17, Shutter, and The Last Secret You’ll Ever Keep—a companion novel to the psychological thriller Jane Anonymous. With more than a million books sold worldwide, Stolarz’s titles have been named on numerous awards lists and translated into thirty languages.

Fictionz is a podcast platform and studio that provides immersive, seralized, fictional narrative podcasts from your favorite women writers—in every genre, for global audiences. Other podcasts from the company include The Break Up Diet, starring Judy Greer and Michael Trevino; The Yellow Wallpaper, starring Jeanine Mason and Usman Ally; From The Neck Up, starring Grace Wethor; So You Want to Be Honeypot, starring Sierra Swartz; and Two Year Man, starring Armando Riesco.

Rosende also recently served as the director of Fictionz’s Two Year Man. Wu penned Two Year Man, helmed the short Green Plastic Sandals with Rosende and co-wrote Sara Zandieh’s feature rom-com, A Simple Wedding.

Sundwall is represented by CESD and Megan Silverman Management; Cimino by CAA and Megan Silverman Management; Rosende by Paraluman Media; and Stolarz by The Gotham Group.