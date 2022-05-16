Miley Cyrus Returning To Host NBC’s New Year’s Eve Special – Upfronts

Skip to main content
Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson - Season 1
Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Miley Cyrus will help ring in the New Year on NBC yet again as she returns to host the network’s 2022-23 celebration.

Revealed on Monday during NBC’s Upfronts presentation, the singer-actress will take center stage in the second iteration of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The Cyrus-led celebration previously comprised NBC’s holiday programming alongside Christmas in Rockefeller Center, The National Dog Show and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

For the 2021-22 special, Cyrus hosted with Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson. The Miami set event, from SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels, boasted performances by Noah Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and more. NBC did not share any details on whether Davidson will also return for the 2022-23 event.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party brought in 4.4 million total viewers, drawing  younger audiences. Per NBC, the celebration marked the network’s highest-rated NYE coverage in the 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. window since 2014 in adults 18-49 (1.89, +19% vs. 2000) and 18-34 (1.54, +35%). It delivered the young median age, 47.9, since 2013.

The Cyrus-Davidson-fronted special was also the No. 1 most social non-awards entertainment special of 2021 across all of broadcast, cable and streaming TV (excluding wrestling) with 3.1 million social interactions, +2,633% vs. 2020.

