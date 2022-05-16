Mike O’Malley Multi-Cam Comedy Nears NBC Pilot Order

NBC is finalizing deals for a pilot order to an untitled multi-camera comedy (fka We Thought We Were Done), from creator Mike O’Malley and Lionsgate Television.

Written by Survivor’s Remorse creator O’Malley, the comedy centers on Jim and Julia who, after an amicable divorce, decide to still live together to co-raise their children. But navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated when a rich suitor for Julia’s heart enters the picture and sees them (Jim included) as the family he never had.

O’Malley executive produces with The Conners EP Tom Werner, who also owns the Boston Red Sox, as well as Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck, Cincoro Toquilla CEO Emilia Fazzalari and George Geyer.

The off-cycle pilot pickup comes on the heels of NBC making decisions on its two existing comedy pilots, Lopez vs. Lopez, which went to series, and the off-cycle Hungry, which did not.