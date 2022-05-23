Tyler Dean Flores, Imani Lewis, Raúl Castillo & More To Star In American High’s Hulu Comedy ‘Miguel Wants To Fight’ From Director Oz Rodriguez

EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Dean Flores (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Imani Lewis (First Kill), Christian Vunipola (Queenpins), Suraj Partha (Modern Family) and Raúl Castillo (Cha Cha Real Smooth) will star in Miguel Wants to Fight, a coming-of-age comedy that American High is producing for Hulu, which has entered production.

The film centers on Miguel (Flores), a 17-year-old who asks his three best friends to help him get in his first fight ever before he moves to a new city. It stems from Hulu’s partnership with American High, which has also seen the release of titles including Big Time Adolescence, Plan B, Crush and The Binge. (The latter has grown into a franchise, with second installment The Binge 2: It’s A Wonderful Binge set to debut on the streaming platform later this year.)

Emmy winner Oz Rodriguez (Kenan) is directing from a script by Jason Concepcion and Shea Serrano. American High’s Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Ryan Bennett are producing alongside Rodriguez, Molle DeBartolo, Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon, with Jimmy Price and Michael Glassman serving as exec producers.

Flores has previously appeared in films including The Birthday Cake and The Dark Knight Rises, as well as in series ranging from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to When They See Us. He’ll also soon be seen in Jimmy Giannopoulos’ horror film 18 & Over, with Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton and more.

Lewis’ film credits include Rodriguez’s feature Vampires vs. the Bronx, Farewell Amor, The Forty-Year-Old Version and Eighth Grade. She’s also been seen on such series as The Equalizer, Hightown, Star and The Get Down, and will next be seen on Netflix’s vampire series First Kill.

Vunipola’s credits include STXfilms’ Queenpins, CSI: Vegas and Quinn Shephard’s upcoming dramedy, Not Okay, with Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien and more. Partha’s include series The Goldbergs, Master of None, Modern Family and Glee, Gavin Hood’s feature adaptation of Ender’s Game and the upcoming feature comedy, Sid Is Dead.

Castillo has recently appeared in films including Mother/Android, Night Teeth and Army of the Dead. His TV credits include Vida, Atypical and Looking. He’ll next be seen in the acclaimed Apple film Cha Cha Real Smooth, which debuted at Sundance 2022, Topic series The Accidental Wolf, Jeremiah Zagar’s Adam Sandler pic Hustle, FX’s series Class of ’09, Elegance Bratton’s drama The Inspection and Roger Ross Williams’ drama Cassandro.

Rodriguez is a former segment director on SNL who won his Emmy as the director and co-EP of the short-form series, Creating Saturday Night Live. He also directed the 2020 horror-comedy Vampires vs. the Bronx, and has helmed episodes of series including Kenan, Kevin Can F**k Himself, A.P. Bio and Mixed-ish, among others.

Concepcion is best known for creating and hosting The Ringer’s Emmy-winning digital series NBA Desktop, and co-hosting the popular podcast Binge Mode with Mallory Rubin. Serrano is best known as the creator of the upcoming Amazon Freevee series, Primo.

