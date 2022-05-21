‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Star Austin St. John Arrested For Government Pandemic Loan Fraud

Instead of “It’s Morphin’ Time,” an actor on the TV show Mighty Mophin Power Rangers may be doin’ time.

Austin St. John, who played the red Power Ranger on the show, which aired from 1993 to 1995, has been charged with others in a scheme to defraud the US government of CARES Act funds.

The Dept. of Justice alleges St. John was one of 18 charged with filing fraudulent applications for loans from the Paycheck Protection Program. They then allegedly transferred the money to the scheme’s ringleaders.