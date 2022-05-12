Mick McAvoy Exiting ‘Killing Escobar’ Producer Two Rivers Media To Return To “Hands-On” Doc Production Roots

EXCLUSIVE: Killing Escobar producer Two Rivers Media is saying goodbye to one of its original staffers, factual chief Mick McAvoy, Deadline has learned.

McAvoy is leaving his role as Head of Factual after three and a half years with the Scotland-based indie producer and Two River confirmed his exit in a statement this afternoon. The exec added he is moving on to “another adventure soon and will be able to announce more in the next few days.”

“Mick is leaving Two Rivers after three and a half years as Head of Factual as he is keen to return to more hands-on documentary making,” said Two Rivers Founder and Managing Director Alan Clements.

“Mick has led our growth in factual with great success — from theatrical docs Killing Escobar and Cassius X: Becoming Ali to series like Frankie Boyle’s Tour of Scotland and This Is Our Story, following a season at Hearts football club.

“We’ll all miss Mick hugely and wish him all the best in this new stage of his career, and we look forward to him returning as a freelance to executive produce a Two Rivers show.”

McAvoy exited STV Productions with Clements in 2019 to join the launching Two Rivers and went on to produce the likes of Killing Escobar, which told the story of Scottish mercenary who was hired to assassinate the Colombian drug lord and aired on the BBC in 2021. It was a co-production with Salon Pictures.

“Watching Alan Clements build a company from an idea on paper to a large multi-genre production power-house in just over three years has truly been an education and it’s been a real privilege to be part of it from the very start,” said McAvoy, “I’ll always be very grateful for the opportunity Alan gave me to be part of Two Rivers and for his constant support and encouragement through thick and thin. He always had my back, put a huge amount of faith in me and has given me so many opportunities to build my career.”