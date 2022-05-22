Skip to main content
Mick Jagger On Harry Styles: “I Was Much More Androgynous” Than Him

Mick Jagger can’t get no satisfaction when fans claim the Harry Styles version of gender expression takes it beyond where the Rolling Stones singer once went.

Jagger told The Sunday Times, “I like Harry — we have an easy relationship. I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous.”

He added, “And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

