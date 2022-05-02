Michelle Yeoh, Dwayne Johnson, Mindy Kaling Among A100 Honorees, Gold House Sets Inaugural Gala

Gold House rings in Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month launching its 2022 A100 List featuring a number of impactful names including Michelle Yeoh, Dwayne Johnson and Mindy Kaling.

On Monday, Gold House revealed its annual A100 List, which seeks to recognize the 100 APIs (Asians and Pacific Islanders) who have most significantly impacted American culture and society in the last year across various industries.

Yeoh, Kaling and Johnson are this year’s A100 Legends, while Gemma Chan and Kelly Marie Tran are among the A100 Hall of Fame Inductees for 2022.

Additional honorees in the Entertainment section of the list Simu Liu, Chloé Zhao, Bowen Yang, Turning Red helmer Domee Shi, the creative teams and stars of Pachinko and Squid Game, Jimmy O. Yang, Destin Daniel Cretton, Riz Ahmed and Ryuske Hamaguchi. The full list can be found here.

The annual lists’ honorees are selected by a selection committee. Among this year’s judges are Lea Salonga, Daniel Dae Kim, Lisa Link, Janet Yang and Janice Min

Gold House will celebrate the notable APIs at its inaugural in-person Gold Gala on May 21 in downtown Los Angeles. assembled in collaboration with Meta and Procter & Gamble. The event, which boasts the theme “The New Gold Age,” will also mark the launch of a collaborative campaign between Gold House and Procter & Gamble to shift the perceptions of belonging in America. The campaign seeks to not only empower APIs to embrace their identity with pride, but also encourage others to learn, understand, and correctly pronounce API names.

The annual list launch also supports We Can Do This, a public education campaign that empowers individuals through accessible knowledge about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, for adults and children, as communities reopen.