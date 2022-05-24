Michelle Pfeiffer Drama ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’ Sells To Sony For Most Of International

Protagonist Pictures has pre-sold most international territories for package Wild Four O’Clocks to Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films.

Peter Craig’s (The Batman) directorial debut, which is being produced by Marc Platt (La La Land) and Adam Siegel (Drive), will star Michelle Pfeiffer. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales for the film.

In the feature, after their father is sent to prison, two young brothers are placed in the care of their estranged grandmother, a vibrant and larger-than-life woman who will quickly have to learn how to care for the heartbroken yet strong-willed boys.

Protagonist sold the market title to international distribution partners, including VVS Films for Canada, Paradiso Films for Benelux and Eagle Pictures for Italy.

The Sony was described as a “far reaching, multi territory deal, for all other international markets”. Jon Freedberg, Executive Vice President, Content Strategy and Operations and Katie Anderson, Vice President, Acquisitions made the deal for Sony.

“The energy and pace with which our valued international distribution partners leapt at this project is a testament to its incredible strength and signals a triumphant return to the in person markets we’ve missed so much,” said Janina Vilsmaier, Head of Sales at Protagonist. “The package that Marc and Adam have assembled, led by a dream team of creatives in Peter and Michelle, has contributed to the truly electric atmosphere on the Croisette and it’s been an honour to represent it.”