Michelle Pfeiffer To Star In ‘The Batman’ Scribe Peter Craig’s Directorial Debut ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’ — Cannes Market

Michelle Pfeiffer has been cast as the lead in Peter Craig’s directorial debut Wild Four O’Clocks. Craig most recently wrote The Batman for Warner Bros. and worked on Paramount’s upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, which is screening at the 75thCannes Film Festival this month.

The title, which is produced by La La Land’s Marc Platt and Adam Siegel (Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World), follows two young brothers who are placed into the care of their estranged grandmother after their father is sent to prison. She’s a vibrant and larger-than-life woman who will quickly have to learn how to care for the heartbroken yet strong-willed boys.

Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales on the project and will introduce it to buyers in Cannes. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales for the title.

“Launching Craig’s directorial debut, which is an uplifting and universal tale of family bonding told through the eyes of a child, in the great tradition of American story-telling, is a huge honor,” said Protagonist head of sales Janina Vilsmaier. “Michelle’s magnetism and deeply nuanced performance makes her the perfect choice to lead this heart-warming and inspiring drama.”

Craig’s credits as a writer include The Town, The Unforgivable and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2. He’s also set to write the upcoming sequel to Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning film Gladiator.

Pfeiffer, who is known for her iconic roles in titles such as Dangerous Liasons and Scarface, has recently appeared in Marvel’s Antman, Sony Classics’ French Exit and Kenneth Branagh’s Murder On The Orient Express.

Craig is repped by CAA, Grandview and attorney Don Steele. Pfeiffer is repped by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Barry Hirsch.