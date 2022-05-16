Michel Gondry’s New Film ‘The Book Of Solutions’ On Sale At Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry is readying his next project, which will be on sale in the Cannes market with French seller Kinology.

As previously revealed, in-demand French star Pierre Niney (Frantz) will lead cast on the buzzy French-language comedy The Book of Solutions (Le Livre Des Solutions). Plot details are being kept under wraps on the hot project, but we hear it will be about a filmmaker trying to overcome creative demons.

We also understand supporting cast will include Blanche Gardin, Camille Rutherford, Frankie Wallach and Vincent Elbaz. Producer is Georges Berman.

Oscar winner Gondry returns to feature directing after a seven-year absence. Meanwhile, Niney is one of France’s most impressive young actors, known for movies including Yves Saint Laurent, Frantz and the upcoming Mascarade, which is playing in Cannes.

The promising projects just keep coming at the Cannes market this year. As one buyer told us Sunday, “it’s a market on steroids…for better and worse.”

George MacKay, Lea Seydoux PMC; Mega

Kinology’s Cannes sales slate also includes Bertrand Bonello’s upcoming feature The Beast (La Bete). 1917 and Munich star George MacKay is newly aboard to join No Time to Die and Crimes of the Future star Léa Seydoux in Bonello’s (Nocturama) intriguing project.

Currently in pre-production, the dystopian romance will take place between Paris and California and is set in the near future where emotions have become a threat. Justin Taurand is producing.

The project has been known about for a little while and was previously going to star Gaspard Ulliel, who tragically died in a ski accident last year.

Seydoux will be in Cannes this week for the launch of Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future. BAFTA Rising Star nominee MacKay will next be seen in Babak Anvari’s thrillers I Came By.

Also on Kinology’s slate is Luc Besson’s experimental project June and John, which was shot during the lockdown, and the same director’s DogMan, set to star Caleb Landry Jones.