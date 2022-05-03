Michael Vlamis Sets Thriller ‘Crossword’ As First Feature, Will Star Alongside Aurora Perrineau, Harvey Guillén & More; Kenan Thompson’s Artists For Artists Handling Financing, Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Roswell, New Mexico star Michael Vlamis is preparing to make his feature directorial debut with Crossword, a psychological thriller in which he’ll star alongside Aurora Perrineau (When They See Us), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Nick Thune (Love Life), Sarah Ramos (Winning Time), Karan Oberoi (Counterpart), Andoni Gracia (Warner. Bros’ upcoming The Flash) and Spencer Waldner (5 Years Apart).

The indie heading into production this spring centers on James (Vlamis) and Tessa (Perrineau), a young married couple coping with the loss of their daughter. While Tessa trudges forward focused on her bestselling children’s book series inspired by their daughter, James tries to find solace in the daily crossword. As the crossword takes on a mind of its own, the seams of the couple’s reality begin to unravel, revealing that death is more than a five-letter word.

Vlamis wrote the script with Kyle Anderson, after seeing their Mac Miller biopic Blue Slide Park make the 2019 Black List. Kenan Thompson and John Ryan Jr.’s recently launched production company Artists for Artists is acting as the studio on the feature—producing in-house, and handling financing and sales. Stephen Mastrocola, Liana Montemayor, Rafi Jacobs and Vlamis will also produce, with Thompson, Ryan, Perrineau, Guillén, Alex Chi (Blue Bayou) and Vlamis’ Roswell co-star Michael Trevino serving as executive producers.

“I’m interested in exploring the guilt and grief that haunted me following a tragic accident I experienced a few years back,” said Vlamis. “If you don’t try to face your feelings, they’ll eventually consume you.”

Vlamis plays the alien drifter Michael Guerin on The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico, which returns for its fourth season on June 6. He’ll also soon be seen in Sam Hayes’ dramedy Pools with Mason Gooding and more.

Perrineau will soon be seen on the fourth season of HBO’s Westworld, and has previously appeared on such series as Prodigal Son, When They See Us and Into the Dark. Notable film credits include Truth or Dare, Passengers, Jem and the Holograms and Equals.

Guillén is best known for his turn as Nandor’s (Kavan Novak) familiar Guillermo on FX’s What We do in the Shadows. He has also been seen on series including Reacher, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and The Magicians, among others. His film credits include Werewolves Within and The Internship. Other upcoming projects featuring the actor include Universal Pictures’ Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Brandon Dermer’s dramedy I’m Totally Fine, Warner Bros.’ Blue Beetle and Doug Ellin’s series Ramble On.

Thune is an actor and comedian recently seen on HBO Max’s Love Life. His film credits include Venom, Mr. Roosevelt, Dreamland and Don’t Fade Away.

Ramos can currently be seen on HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and has also appeared on such series as The Affair, Midnight, Texas and Parenthood. Notable film credits include The Boy Downstairs, We Don’t Belong Here and The End of Love.

Oberoi starred alongside Vlamis on Roswell, New Mexico and has also been seen on series including Legacies, The Flash, Counterpart and Notorious, among others. He’s appeared on the film side in Mapplethorpe and more.

Gracia will soon be seen in Warner Bros.’ film The Flash. Waldner’s credits include the films 5 Years Apart and Stuck in the Middle.

Thompson and Ryan launched Artists for Artists in December of 2021. The company has subsequently announced projects with Mike Tyson, as well as actors Gianni Paolo and Michael Rainey Jr., who star together on the Starz series Power Book II: Ghost.

