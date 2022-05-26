Michael Moore Tells MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, “It’s Time To Repeal The Second Amendment”

“Who will say on this network or any other network in the next few days, ‘It’s time to repeal the Second Amendment’?” Michael Moore asked MSNBC host Chris Hayes today.

“Oh, you can’t say that,” he imagined Americans replying.

“Well why not?” asked Moore.

The Oscar-winning Bowling for Columbine filmmaker posed the question as the nation was still reeling from the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas yesterday in which 19 children and two adults were killed.

“Look, I support all gun control legislation. Not sensible gun control. We don’t need the sensible stuff. We need the hardcore stuff that’s going to protect ourselves and our children,” he said.

“We won’t acknowledge that we are a violent people to begin with. This country was birthed in violence with the genocide of the native people at the barrel of a gun. This country was built on the back of slaves with a gun to their back…We do not want to acknowledge our two original sins here that have a gun behind our ability to become who we became,” he told Hayes.

“I truly believe if Jefferson, Madison and Washington if they all knew that the bullet would be invented — some 50 years after our revolution, I don’t know if they would have written it that way. They didn’t even know what a bullet was. It didn’t exist until the 1830s. [If] they had any idea that there would be this kind of carnage, you have to believe that the Founders of the country would not support it.”