Mexico Sees Ninth Journalist Killed So Far This Year, Authorities Urged To Step Up Investigations

A police officer stands guard outside the red brick house where journalist Armando Linares was shot dead, in Zitacuaro, Michoacan state, Mexico, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

The body of Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos was found Thursday on a dirt road near the Mexican state capital, Culiacan. It marked the ninth slaying of a journalist or photographer in that country this year.

Although drug cartels are often blamed, not every journalist wrote about the syndicates, leaving questions as to what’s behind the deaths of media members.

In Remirez Ramos’s case, his body was wrapped in black plastic. He reportedly died from multiple blows to the head. Ramírez Ramos’ news website, “Fuentes Fidedignas,” or ‘Reliable Sources,’ reported his abduction outside his home. He was listed as a “founding director” on the website. While its coverage of cartel activities was sparse, it did report on local politics, which is also a hot-button issue in the country.