Top CNN Digital Executive Meredith Artley To Depart

Meredith Artley, who has been senior vice president and editor in chief of CNN Digital Worldwide, told staffers on Friday that she was departing the network.

She’s the latest executive to exit after CNN got a new corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, and new leadership, with Chris Licht taking the helm on May 2.

Artley said that she will be “around for another week or two” to assist in a transition. A successor has not been named.

“I’m so proud to have played a role in guiding, growing and championing CNN’s journalism across our digital platforms for all these years,” Artley wrote in a memo to staffers. “We’ve grown the team of dedicated digital journalists more than threefold. We’ve also grown the number of CNNers who do digital journalism regardless of where they sit on an org chart. We’ve doubled-down on breaking news and distinctive storytelling in many forms and on many platforms. We invested in new beats and approaches to engage audiences. Those audiences have grown massively, as has our lead over worthy competitors. And the business of digital keeps going up, with more upside to come.”

Artley joined CNN in 2009 from the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked for the International Herald Tribune and The New York Times. Axios first reported on her plans to leave.

Last month, Andrew Morse who had been executive vice president and chief digital officer of CNN Worldwide, exited the company on the same day that it announced the closure of its subscription streaming service, CNN+. Morse had led CNN+, which new owners Warner Bros. Discovery decided to shut down less than a month after its launch.

Artley’s complete memo is below:

To the best digital news team in the world:

Today is the day I have my own breaking news to share. I’m leaving CNN after more than a dozen years. I’m so honored to have had this time here, and to have worked across the entire organization to build the #1 brand for news on the internet.

I moved across the country to Atlanta in 2009, after a stint at the LATimes, with a husband and 6-month-old. I came for the opportunity to work with talented people committed to truth, to independent global journalism, and to help CNN create and share more vital journalism with more people everywhere.

CNN had always been a brass ring for me. At the LATimes, the IHT, and the NYTimes, the CNN homepage was often spotted on newsroom desks, and our air was on all the monitors. The audience numbers were mind-blowing even back then… we would look at the competitive reports and be stunned at the digital reach CNN had.

Look at everything CNN is doing right, I remember thinking back then.

How exciting it would be to help them go farther.

I’m so proud to have played a role in guiding, growing and championing CNN’s journalism across our digital platforms for all these years. We’ve grown the team of dedicated digital journalists more than threefold. We’ve also grown the number of CNNers who do digital journalism regardless of where they sit on an org chart. We’ve doubled-down on breaking news and distinctive storytelling in many forms and on many platforms. We invested in new beats and approaches to engage audiences. Those audiences have grown massively, as has our lead over worthy competitors. And the business of digital keeps going up, with more upside to come.

There are not many jobs in the world where you can come to work and have the kind of impact we have every day, reaching millions of people with trusted news that’s free and accessible to all.

It’s been a rewarding and long run.

And, it’s time for my next adventure with my family.

I am so proud to handoff to this immensely talented, diverse team.

There is so much CNN is doing so right.

How exciting to think about how much farther you will go.

I’ll be rooting you on, *even if* I notice an uptick in animal stories once I’m on the outside.

I’ll be around for another week or two, helping with the transition.

With thanks and best wishes,

Meredith