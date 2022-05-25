Mel Gibson Thriller ‘On The Line’ Gets U.S. Deal, Release Planned For Fall 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has acquired U.S. rights to the Mel Gibson thriller On The Line, in which the Oscar winner portrays a radio host confronted by a hostile caller.

In the film, the anonymous caller threatens to kill the host’s entire family while he is on air. To save loved ones, the radio host has to play a survival game over the course of one night and the only way to win is to find out the identity of the criminal.

The film is director, writer and producer Romuald Boulanger’s second feature following his 2020 debut Connectés.

On The Line also stars Kevin Dillon (Entourage), Enrique Arce (Terminator: Dark Fate), William Moseley (The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe), and Nadia Farès (Luther). The film is currently in post-production, with Saban Films planning a November 2022 release.

Pic is produced by Boulanger on behalf of his company R-Lines Productions, Robert Ogden Barnum, and Marc Frydman. Pierre Caravano serves as executive producer alongside Three Point Capital’s Ali Jazayeri and David Gendron, BondIt’s Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor, Caliwood Pictures’ Jina Panebianco and Wesley Sierk, and Joseph Panebianco.

The deal was negotiated by Jonathan Saba for Saban Films and Fortitude International’s Nadine de Barros, who is also representing the international rights.

Saban Films recently acquired Ana Lily Amirpour’s Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon starring Kate Hudson and Jeon Jong-seo; Shane Dax Taylor’s action flick Best Man starring Dolph Lundgren and Luke Wilson; Brett Donowho’s western The Old Way starring Nicolas Cage; and Adam Sigal’s reincarnation dark comedy Chariot with John Malkovich.