Meg Ryan To Direct & Star Alongside David Duchovny In Rom-Com ‘What Happens Later’; Bleecker Street Takes U.S. – Cannes Market

Meg Ryan is set to direct and star alongside David Duchovny in romantic comedy What Happens Later, a film based on Steven Dietz’s play Shooting Star.

Bleecker Street has picked up U.S. rights to the title and is planning a 2023 theatrical release while HanWay Films has boarded international sales and is launching the title at Cannes this month.

Story follows ex-lovers Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny) who are reunited for the first time since their split decades prior when they both find themselves snowed in, in-transit, at an airport overnight. Willa is still the wilful, independent spirt she once was, free of any ties. Bill, recently separated, is reassessing his life and his relationships with his estranged wife and daughter. All each wants is to get home but over the course of the night they find themselves at first reluctantly drawn together yet compelled to revisit their past, along with what could have been and what might be again. When the versions of their shared history don’t quite add up, they wonder where they go from there.

The title, which Dietz co-wrote with Kirk Lynn and Ryan, is produced by Independent Spirit Award winners Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams through their Ten Acre Films, Independent Spirt Award nominee Laura D. Smith and Kristin Mann. Kerri Elder and Blake Elder of Rockhill Studios are exec producers with Bleecker Street’s Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson.

The U.S. deal was negotiated by Sanderson of Bleecker Street, with Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street. Production is slated to begin later this year in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Ryan is repped by The Gersh Agency, Anonymous Content and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, P.C. Duchovny is represented by Mosaic and Nelson Davis LLP. Production is repped by Ramo Law P.C.