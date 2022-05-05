‘McMillion$’ Producer FunMeter Bolsters Development With Nicole Laufer Hire

EXCLUSIVE: FunMeter, the production company behind HBO docuseries McMillion$, is bolstering its development team with the hire of former Lightbox and Lionsgate executive Nicole Laufer.

Laufer, who was most recently VP, development at Tina producer Lightbox, joins the company as SVP, Development.

She will be responsible for spearheading development and strategy for FunMeter’s slate of premium documentary series, feature films and other programming.

She reports to FunMeter founders James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte.

It comes as FunMeter’s latest project is set to debut on Apple TV+. The company is behind docuseries The Big Conn, which debuts on the streamer on May 6. The series tells the story of Eric C. Conn – a lawyer living a little too large in eastern Kentucky until two whistleblowers realized he was at the center of government fraud worth over half a billion dollars, one of the largest in US history.

FunMeter is also behind The Jet at Apple, which tells the true story behind the Drink Pepsi, Get Stuff promotional campaign that presented a Harrier Jet at the end of a 1996 TV commercial in exchange for 7 million Pepsi Points.

Before joining Lightbox, Laufer was VP, Alternative Programming at Lionsgate Television and she has also worked at Propagate Content and ITV Studios.

“Nicole has been a beacon of light since our first conversation,” said Hernandez and Lazarte. “Her talent friendly focus makes her the ideal person to help spearhead FunMeter’s curated approach to premium content. Like us, she’s laser focused on finding and cultivating unparalleled, character-driven stories and shares our passion for supporting creators to showcase their unique visions.”

“James and Brian have redefined the true crime genre and continue to push limits in premium storytelling,” added Laufer. “Their ability to create thought-provoking content with a humane sense of humor is the ethos of FunMeter and I’m thrilled to work with this incredible team to lead the company to further growth and continued success.”